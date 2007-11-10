Reachgood PMP So Thin It Should Be Called RAZR

This personal music player (PMP) from Chinese manufacturer Shenzhen Reachgood Digital is so thin, if you hold it sideways it's almost invisible. Its 5.5mm-thin stainless steel case makes it resemble a razor blade. But it's not thin on features, playing MP3 and WMA files, and also handling mp4 audio and video on its 1.8-inch screen. Check out a bigger shot of the thing to get an idea of its scale:

It's not the thinnest PMP we've ever seen—that honour goes to Brando's player that only plays MP3s—with the Samsung YP-K3 coming close at 6.8mm. No word on when or if this might hit the U.S. market, but too bad the name RAZR is already taken. [PMP Today]