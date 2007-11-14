RCA DTA800 Digital Converter for Analog TVs Updated, Delayed

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

dta800.jpgWe kinda forgot all about this little box for old folks with old TVs that was announced way back at CES and promised by the end of this year. It's got a fresh paint job and later street date (January), presumably because analogue support's been somewhat extended through 2012, with cable operators performing the conversion voodoo themselves or giving you a free box. If you're not getting the freebie, or rolling down to Best Buy, you can knock $40 off the DTA800 and keep on trucking with your grandma TV. More pictures: [Keep My TV]

