Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Razer 4000DPI Lachesis Mouse Reviewed (Verdict: Great on a 30-Inch Screen)

razer.jpgWith 3200dpi gaming mice becoming de rigeur, Razer needed to step it up to 4000 to keep the pissing match going. Even though a 3200dpi mouse is already too fast for some, I4U's reviewer says that Razer's 4000dpi Lachesis "is very accurate and tracking is great," particularly in Crysis. But, most of you probably aren't twitching around a 30-inch screen like the reviewer. If you're on a considerably smaller screen, you'd probably find yourself in the case of the missing cursor. Fortunately, you can adjust the resolution on the fly, and profiles are stored in the mouse's 32KB of onboard memory. The major drawback's actually the scroll wheel, which he wishes was more like the one on Logitech's G9. That aside, it pulls a pretty solid 9.0 rating.

Since it's an ambidextrous mouse, I'm also guessing dedicated-hand diehards (like myself) or un-fans of Razer ergonomics might not be entirely comfortable with it either. At $US80 MSRP, I'd grope one in-store somewhere before dropping coin. [I4U, Razer] ]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles