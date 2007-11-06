Radiohead Fans are Cheap According to Study

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

rainbow%242.jpgData regarding the great Radiohead "pay your own price" experiment for In Rainbows is starting to trickle in, and according to a recent study by internet research firm comScore, only about 38% of those who downloaded the album actually paid. Of those that did pay, Americans averaged $8.05 while fans from other countries averaged only $6 with 17% paying only a penny to $4. Seems low, but it is important to keep in mind that Radiohead could have been earning only a few bucks from every CD sale under the old record label system.

Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor applauded Radiohead for their courage in going forward with the new business model, but he believes that that the low numbers could be partially due to problems with their execution. Problems he hopes to overcome by offering customers the option of paying nothing or $5 for Saul Williams' new album The Inevitable Rise and Liberation of NiggyTardust, which he produced. If customers want the free version, they will have to settle for a 192kbps MP3 bitrate which might lure audiophiles to pony up some cash for the 320kbps MP3 or FLAC lossless version. So will a new approach help or are music fans just hopelessly cheap? Only time will tell. [Crave]

