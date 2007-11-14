Someone in Japan must love little trash can robots as much as nerds in the US do, because they've made an R2-D2 soy sauce bottle. Just load up the can with soy sauce (the liquid kind, not the semi-liquid kind) and pour it out through R2's opening into your food for maximum Star Wars flavor. They've even got a black R2-Q2 model in case you enjoy evil soy sauce. Why Evil? Because it's black and has an evil goatee. [Strapya via Tokyo Mango]
R2-D2 Soy Sauce Bottle Goes Beep Beep At Your Sodium Intake
