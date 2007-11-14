R2-D2 Soy Sauce Bottle Goes Beep Beep At Your Sodium Intake

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

r2d2soy.jpgSomeone in Japan must love little trash can robots as much as nerds in the US do, because they've made an R2-D2 soy sauce bottle. Just load up the can with soy sauce (the liquid kind, not the semi-liquid kind) and pour it out through R2's opening into your food for maximum Star Wars flavor. They've even got a black R2-Q2 model in case you enjoy evil soy sauce. Why Evil? Because it's black and has an evil goatee. [Strapya via Tokyo Mango]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

