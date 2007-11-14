R2-D2 Soy Sauce Bottle Goes Beep Beep At Your Sodium Intake

Someone in Japan must love little trash can robots as much as nerds in the US do, because they've made an R2-D2 soy sauce bottle. Just load up the can with soy sauce (the liquid kind, not the semi-liquid kind) and pour it out through R2's opening into your food for maximum Star Wars flavor. They've even got a black R2-Q2 model in case you enjoy evil soy sauce. Why Evil? Because it's black and has an evil goatee. [Strapya via Tokyo Mango]