We already know that the fall Dashboard update for Xbox 360 will bring expanded friends list viewing, parental timers, and original Xbox game downloads, but what else will it bring? There's got to be a reason why the fall update has dragged on past autumn into winter (last year's update came in October), but what is it exactly? We really hope it's the rumoured DivX compatibility, what with the PS3 and Microsoft's own 3rd Gen Media Center Extenders getting in on the DivX and XviD action as well. What do you think is coming? What else could possibly be added to the Xbox experience to make it better? A friend in his PJs to play with you with every purchase?
Question of the Day: Xbox 360 Fall Update Brings What?
