Q-BA-Maze Marble Toy Teaches Kids About Construction, Balls

Combining the concepts of LEGO with the concepts of Rube Goldberg, the Q-BA-MAZE gives you a set of 20 to 50 pieces that you put together to make a descending maze for marbles. It sounds boring from our description, so if you watch the video you'll notice that it's...only slightly less boring. This may be cool to use to teach your kids about gravity, mazes, and the fact that you shouldn't put marbles up your nose, but we'd be much more impressed if there were more pieces that did different things. [Q-BA-MAZE]