Pyramat Gaming Chair Helps You Keep Up Appearances in the Office

py558_pip-1.jpgA wireless gaming chair for desktop gamers is a cool idea, although it's not as cool as this massage gaming chair from a few weeks back. In the sheltered little life that I scuzz around in, gaming chairs are floor-height cack-magnets, rocking delights such as sweat patches, condiment stains, popcorn husks that look like toenail clippings, toenail clippings and other assorted umska that acts as girlfriend repellent, not to mention the sweet smell of eau de sweaty butt crack. Full specs and price below. Wireless connection

8-channel 2.4GHz digital transmitter

Full-range channel digital selector

LCD display

2 x full-range speakers with blue LEDs

Gas piston height and tilting seat adjustments

4-5 hours battery life

Headrest

Fully-functioning lady.

Erm, I might have made that last one up, actually. The Pyramat Gaming Chair 2.1 will set you back $289.95. [The Sharper Image]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

