PS3s Lack of Games helping Blu-ray Disc Sales?

Here's some mental math on an untested theory: Yesterday I ribbed the PS3 for lack of a solid game collection. If you ask the Blu-ray consortium why their disc sales have gone so well, they'll reply "PS3". It appears Blu-ray disc playing may be the best use for the machine at this point. A few weekends ago, Variety reported that Halo 3's launch obliterated box office sales. Home or theatre, movies and games compete for similar spaces in our lives. So my thinking is, if PS3 games get a lot better, will that impact Blu-ray disc sales negatively? Or will it be a wash since more consoles will sell? It's just a thought to ponder on this foggy day in SF.