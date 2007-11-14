PS3 is Getting DivX; PS3 is Getting Better

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ps3d.jpgGood news, downloadable porn DivX fans! DivX has announced today that they are currently testing the PlayStation 3 before adding their final certified stamp of approval to the device. While we'd seen rumours last week, now it's confirmed that DivX is coming to the PlayStation 3. Details are scant, but interested PS3 owners will first have to upgrade to the recently released firmware 2.00 before downloading the still unreleased DivX decoder itself. DivX gets a major bump in living room support, while Sony continues to blur the lines of entertainment console and multimedia PC. Once again, we wonder why Sony didn't do this sooner. But once again, we're happy nonetheless. [infosyncworld]

