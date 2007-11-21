Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

PS3 Firmware 2.01 Released, Fixes 2.0 &#*@ Ups

ps3.jpgPS3 firmware version 2.01 has been unleashed upon the masses. There are no true updates beyond more stable PS2 game emulation, but consider the issues people were having with 2.0 fixed:

The PSP is supposed to boot the PS3 remotely much more smoothly now (it worked for us before, connecting was slow). And PS3 stability is also said to be improved on the XMB. We hope that the PS3 stability branches means that some of the new in-game crashes have been resolved, because while we like themes as much as the next guy, we'd prefer to, you know, be able to play games. [kotaku and I4U]

