The British Ministry of Defence has eliminated missiles and other projectile weapons in favour of a more open, glass covered cockpit offensive. Why? Their new tactic is to fly as close to enemy aircraft as possible while wearing this prototype helmet to make the opposition shit themselves to death. Victims won't be reincarnated as anything good either, but that's just a side effect. [BBC via TheDayTheyTriedToKillMe]
Prototype F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Helmet Sees Into Your Soul
