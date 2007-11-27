The little portable media player that could: According to PriceGrabber, Shopping.com and eBay, the fattie Zunes (30 and 80) were the second-most bought product online during Black Friday, right behind the Wii. The snag in the numbers is that it doesn't include individual retailers like Amazon or Cyber Monday sales, but the chocolate Zune 30 does remain tops in Amazon's portables section, so it might just pull through in the final count. [Wired]
PriceGrabber and eBay: Zune Second-Most Bought Black Friday Product
