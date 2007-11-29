Designed by a bloke called Delroy Dennisur, the Power Conscience is a cute little gizmo that you plug in to keep an eye on how much electricity you are getting through. It's a slim white box decorated with LEDs in a floral design that light up depending on your consumption. More flowers means more power used. See a pic of the Power Conscience in full bloom after the jump. [Yanko Design]
Power Conscience Concept Keeps Tabs on Your Electricity Consumption
