Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Power Conscience Concept Keeps Tabs on Your Electricity Consumption

electric_meter.jpgDesigned by a bloke called Delroy Dennisur, the Power Conscience is a cute little gizmo that you plug in to keep an eye on how much electricity you are getting through. It's a slim white box decorated with LEDs in a floral design that light up depending on your consumption. More flowers means more power used. See a pic of the Power Conscience in full bloom after the jump. electric_meter2.jpg[Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles