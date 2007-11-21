Popcorn Fork Keeps Fingers Bland

My father-in-law, super great guy, eats his popcorn with a spoon. While some find it crazy, I know it's just a technique he employs to slowly, subtly drive my mother-in-law crazy. Regardless, he may be interested in the $13.95 (12 pack) of popcorn forks. Technically these forks more closely resemble chopsticks or tongs, and they have salt built right in to the handle, ensuring your blood pressure gets every bit as high as your wife's. [product via shinyshiny]