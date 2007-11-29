This water carrier for outdoorsy types includes a pressurizing hand pump that works to improve the design of ye old camelback-canteen in several ways: First, you won't have to suck on the straw to get hydrated, an inflated reservoir doubles as a pillow, and mounted high, works as a pinch shower. Joel notes that the hand pump could be easily lost, to which I agree. [Polarpak via Boingboing]
Polarpak Moflow Canteen doubles as a Pressurised Shower
