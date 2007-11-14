Pocket-Sized RAID Drives Pack 320GB Punch

Norazza's new PocketRAID drives may look tiny, but don't say that to their faces, because they store anywhere from 120GB to a whopping 320GB in a measly 5" x 3" x 1.5" frame. Support for eSATA and USB 2.0 ensures that the data is good to go wherever you are. Shipping now, these puppies will set you back $439 to $929, so start saving. [Norazza]