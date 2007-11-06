Pocket Coin Screwdrivers Pass FAA Screening

Although not as long or stabby as real screwdrivers, these pocket coin screwdrivers go many places where real ones cannot (when's the last time you stuck a flat-head into your pants without getting a dirty look from your wife?). However, with these coin screwers, you can both screw in and out on the go with nothing but a pocketful of jingling to make anyone the wiser. A set of twelve can be yours for $8.50, which is the perfect price for stealthily unscrewing the train seat in front of you for subsequent laughs. [Leevalley via Book of Joe via Make]