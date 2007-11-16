These tech demos are seriously amazing. The PlayStation Eye camera that connects to the PS3 is one of the more promising entertainment devices that the mass public still barely knows about. Here's a peek inside the Sony test labs showing what their innovative, custom programming can do with what would otherwise be just another webcam. And hit the jump for a bonus video. Now we just need to learn how to draw. UPDATE: We pulled the second video due to technical difficulties. Hit up that Sony link to get your fill on the other concepts. [Sony via digg]
PlayStation Eye Concepts Really Are The Future
