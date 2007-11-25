Play Famicom Cartridges on Your DS With CYBER Familator Lite

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ds_famicom.jpgThe CYBER Familator Lite is an Akihabara-esque gizmo that snaps onto your DS Lite and lets you play old Famicom cartridges on your DS screen (If you can hunt down an adapter, you can play NES games as well). I think we should forget the Familator Lite is bigger than the DS, and that an emulator can do the same thing, because you get real 8-bit goodness on your DS. It's like drinking Coke in a glass bottle – it just tastes better. The CYBER Familator Lite is expected to surface in Japan next month. [CYBER Gadget via DS Fanboy via Technabob]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

