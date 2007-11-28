Our parents were too cheap to buy us one of those plasma balls that arc'ed "lightning" to your fingertips when touched, but this Plasma Bulb Night Light is a cheaper way to relive our childhood than to look on craigslist for a some lady to breast feed us. For just $US9.99, the night light keeps away demons at night while simultaneously throwing blue and purple lightning all over your room. No points for finding out what happens when you smash the glass and free all those latent electrons. [ThinkGeek via Uber Review]
Plasma Ball Night Light Makes Us Nostalgic For Bed Wetting
