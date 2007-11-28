Plasma Ball Night Light Makes Us Nostalgic For Bed Wetting

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

plasma_bulb_nightlight_additional.jpgOur parents were too cheap to buy us one of those plasma balls that arc'ed "lightning" to your fingertips when touched, but this Plasma Bulb Night Light is a cheaper way to relive our childhood than to look on craigslist for a some lady to breast feed us. For just $US9.99, the night light keeps away demons at night while simultaneously throwing blue and purple lightning all over your room. No points for finding out what happens when you smash the glass and free all those latent electrons. [ThinkGeek via Uber Review]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

