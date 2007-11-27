Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Plantronics .Audio 365 Gaming Headset (Verdict: Awesome value)

plantronicsAudio365.jpgThe last of our batch o' Plantronics headsets, the 365 is all about teh gamerz. Two things strike me pretty - the auto fit headband which sits very comfortably, and the deep cans. For good audio, particularly spatial gaming audio, it's all about the deep cans. Semi-open backs are also a personal favourite too, but that side can come down to personal preference.

My all-time favourite gaming headset is the Steelsound 5Hv2, and this set is very similar in style to those. The Steelsound has an edge with its awesome mic design, which stows away into the can and completely out of the way when you don't need it. They're $149.

The Plantronics 365s retail for around $60-70, less than half the price of the 5Hv2s. Excellent price point, good performance. A very tidy option indeed. [Plantronics]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles