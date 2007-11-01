PistolCams on Video, Keeping Gun- and Taser-Totin' Cops Honest

We told you about the forthcoming PistolCam, mounted on a police officer's gun barrel yesterday. It's about to be adopted by a few cop shops across the violence-prone U.S., and here's a video showing you how it works. We grabbed a few clips and edited together this highlight reel of news-quacking anchors/anchorettes explaining the workings of these tattleCams. Nothing like some grainy video to keep those gun-totin' cowboy cops honest, is there? Check out the camera mounted on a Taser, too. [WREX]