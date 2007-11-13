Pinnacle's ShowCenter 250HD Media Streamer Plays DivX and XviD

We've seen and tested a few streamers before, including ones that play DivX and XviD, but this Pinnacle solution looks like it's going to hit the sweet spot for price/performance. The thing can handle 1080i playback of Windows Media Video 9, WMV-DRM, MPEG1, MPEG2, MEPG4 AVI, DivX, XviD, as well as high definition files like WMV 9, DivX HD and MPEG-4 HD. The 250HD works with Vista and XP PCs that have Windows Media Player 11 or Windows Media Connect (not Windows Media Center), and can grab files through Ethernet or 802.11g. All this for a price of $200 means DivX and XviD fanatics have something to look forward to this Christmas. [Pinnacle via Electronic House via Uber Review]