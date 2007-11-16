PhotoVu is doing what they do best with the new 1765w, namely develop cool RSS- and Wi-Fi-enabled digital photo frames —except this time they are cramming it all into a relatively compact 17-inch form factor. The frame comes equipped with a 1280 x 800 LCD display, built-in software to handle apps like iPhoto and Picasa, an RSS reader, support for services like Flickr, SmugMug, and .Mac as well as the ability to organise it all remotely via the internet. The whole package clocks in at a not-so-affordable $US699, so make sure you have some photogenic friends and family. [Product Page]
PhotoVu's Compact 17-inch Frame With RSS Reader, Wi-Fi
