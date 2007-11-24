Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phillips Xenium [email protected] Gets FCC Love

Xenium99u1.jpgPhillips line of Xenium [email protected] mobile phones are best known for their incredibly long battery life. The new Xenium [email protected] that has just been given the FCC unveiling, seems to be at the bottom of the Xenium battery life scale, with an expected run time of one month on standby and up to 8 hours of talk time from a single charge. The phone is still well-equipped, featuring a GSM Tri-Band, 262K colour display, FM-radio, MP3 player, 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, USB and microSD card-slot. Release date and price are still unknown, but with a long battery life, sleek appearance and a slew of features, the [email protected] looks like a pretty good phone. [via Latest-Mobile]

Xenium99u2.jpg

Xenium99u3.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles