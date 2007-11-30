Philips Electronic Tattoo Concept Paves the Way for Moving 2Girls1Cup Tattoos

Philips is working on a concept for an "electronic tattoo" that could actively change shape and form when touched. It's kind of a cool idea, as you could just change the name tattooed over the heart on your bicep every time you got into a new relationship (we've all been there before, am I right guys?). The video they use to show off the concept is pretty offputting, though. Rarely have two embracing naked people been so unsexual. And I don't know that I'd want my tattoos to change all that much; it's like one step removed from having a Pepsi ad video tattooed on your back. But hey, naked people. [Philips via Oh Gizmo!]