If you fancy waking up to the sight of your loved ones, you may be interested in this Philips AJL308 7-Inch Digital Picture Frame, Alarm Clock, Radio and MP3 player combo. This do-it-all device can even be loaded with pictures, video and music from a PC USB connection, memory stick or SD card. No doubt it would make for a sweet holiday gift for people with friends and/or a family that doesn't suck. Available for $US129.99 [Amazon via Crave]
Philips Clock Radio / Digital Photo Frame: The Joy of Family Pictures at 6 AM
