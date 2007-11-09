Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pharos' Entry Level GPS Units Are Cheap Enough To Be Disposable

pharosgps.jpgPharos, whose GPS units we've actually tested in smartphone form, has just released two entry level models for the price of $US199 and $US299. The Pharos Drive GPS 250, which is $299, has a SiRFStarIII GPS receiver, touchscreen display, and automatic night view switching when it detects that the sun's gone. The cheaper Drive GPS 150 has the same SiRFStarII GPS receiver, but measures 10cm as opposed to the 11cm of its larger brother. Both run off NAVTEQ maps and both have a 5-7 hour operation time. [Pharos]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

