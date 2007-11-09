Pharos' Entry Level GPS Units Are Cheap Enough To Be Disposable

Pharos, whose GPS units we've actually tested in smartphone form, has just released two entry level models for the price of $US199 and $US299. The Pharos Drive GPS 250, which is $299, has a SiRFStarIII GPS receiver, touchscreen display, and automatic night view switching when it detects that the sun's gone. The cheaper Drive GPS 150 has the same SiRFStarII GPS receiver, but measures 10cm as opposed to the 11cm of its larger brother. Both run off NAVTEQ maps and both have a 5-7 hour operation time. [Pharos]