Part of a $1.4 billion counter-sniping package the Pentagon's asking for, which includes vehicle-mounted and UAV sniper detectors, is a pocket-sized unit that weights only a pound. The Ears 100 by QinetiQ is a pretty sweet piece of tech which "detects the sound of a gunshot, the shock wave of a bullet and the blast from the muzzle, then runs the data through two computers to pinpoint the shooter's position." The obvious downside is that you better hope the sniper's a poor shot and isn't packing any of the super-sniper tech weapons developers are toiling away on. [Defense News via Danger Room, Flickr]
Personal Sniper Detector Hears Better Than Superman
