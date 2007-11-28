Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pentax K20D and K200D Digital SLRs Rumoured

frontviewk10.jpgRumours fly about a couple of shiny new Pentax digital SLRs, possibly rolling out January 24th just in time for the Photo Marketing Association (PMA) convention. The Pentax K20D will allegedly replace and look a lot like the $US799 K10D (pictured above) that shipped over a year ago, and the K200D is due to replace the aging K100D. If the rumours are true, this is going to be good. The K20D is said to have a 14-megapixel CMOS sensor instead of the K10D's 10.2-megapixel sensor, along with a 14-bit RAW A/D Processor and our favourite, a 3-inch live view LCD. There will be improved image stabilisation inside the virtually unchanged camera body, a shake reduction system Pentax has traditionally approached by moving the CCD rather than shifting lens elements.

The K200D will have a 10-megapixel sensor manufactured by Sony, and a PRIME 12-bit image processor. It will be able to crank out three frames per second, and also may have that larger 3-inch LCD.

There was no word about the main weakness of the Pentax line, its uninspiring collection of lenses. And after all, isn't a wide lens selection one of the most enticing attributes of digital SLRs? [Photography Bay]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles