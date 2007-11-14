Pentagon Drops $100 Million on Instant Global Strike Weapon

The Pentagon doesn't care where on earth those freedom hatin' terrists are, they want to be able to blow them up. That's why they're spending $100 million on the Falcon project, a weapon that could strike anywhere on the planet in less than 2 hours after being launched from the United States. Similar programs have been scrapped because it's too hard to tell regular missiles from nukes apart, meaning there's a chance for a mistake with each launch that'll send a nuclear weapon by accident, which would clearly be pretty bad. Not so with the Falcon project! Nope, they clearly mark on the bombs themselves "nukes" or "not nukes but'll still mess dudes up pretty good," which helps prevent mistakes. Thanks for being so responsible, Pentagon! [Danger Room]