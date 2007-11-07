This PED3 rotating stand can hold your iPhone either vertically or horizontally, and also rotates 360 degrees, putting that useful appliance at your fingertips 24/7. It's also designed to keep those wires out of your way. This grippy black stand would come in handy on a cross-country plane trip, letting you watch a movie without having to hold the iPhone in your hand the whole time. Looks like a worthy investment of $40. [Thought Out, via Pocket Lint, via Coolest Gadgets]
PED3 Rotating Stand Makes Your iPhone Hands-Free
