Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PED3 Rotating Stand Makes Your iPhone Hands-Free

ped3_iphone_stand_front.jpgThis PED3 rotating stand can hold your iPhone either vertically or horizontally, and also rotates 360 degrees, putting that useful appliance at your fingertips 24/7. It's also designed to keep those wires out of your way. This grippy black stand would come in handy on a cross-country plane trip, letting you watch a movie without having to hold the iPhone in your hand the whole time. Looks like a worthy investment of $40. [Thought Out, via Pocket Lint, via Coolest Gadgets]

NEWS-11087-37d07cf6aa67d73bdd4c8ba25f4fe572NEWS-11087-d982d218200d77a83ba6ab69954c9889NEWS-11087-d6798020acb06441048fc4b5d14ab041NEWS-11087-110ac6cdf773e4720a224e54a4cd6a14

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles