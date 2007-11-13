The computer has no clothes, nor does it even have a case protecting all of those delicate electronic components. In a variation of that crazy case mod we showed you last month with a working PC exploded into a strange midair view, this one takes an approach that's even more whimsical. Each of its parts is neatly attached to the wall, and labelled so that passersby might know exactly what is what. In fact, it's downright educational. Sure, it's got Intel outside, but if you want to know what else was used to build this working PC, all you need to do is read the labels in the gallery below. [retardmedia]
PC is Stark Naked, But Safe For Work
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.