PC Dice Give You Saving Throw Against Hardware Failure

The DIY PC enthusiasts among you (we used to be one, years ago, before we got an actual job) know what a crapshoot it is upgrading bits and pieces of your rig to stay up to date with the latest games. With these PC Dice, however, you can take all the guesswork out of what components need to be upgraded. Just take the dice, which have operating systems on one die, parts/problems on another, and solutions on a third, and roll to see what your next step is. $27 a set means they're actually cheaper than most components you can purchase for a computer anyway, which makes for a great Xmas present for your favourite computer nerd.