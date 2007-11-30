Patent Office Re-Koshers TiVo's Time Warp Patent Over EchoStar

TiVo already stomped EchoStar out in court a year and a half ago in a patent dispute over TiVo's "multimedia time warping system." Refresher: EchoStar cobbled together its own DVR setup, TiVo sued and won. EchoStar appeals to the US patent office for a review of TiVo's patent. Today: The PTO finds TiVo's patent to be valid in a decision that's "final and not appealable by EchoStar". Still left on the fight circuit, however, is the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, but the PTO's decision for TiVo makes it all the more probable they'll uphold the original ruling and injunction against EchoStar. TiVo's take after the jump. [Flickr]

TiVo Statement on the United States Patent and Trademark Office Decision

ALVISO, CA —NOVEMBER 29th— TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO), the creator of and leader in television products and services for digital video recorders (DVR), offered the following statement today on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) decision with respect to the reexamination of TiVo's Multimedia Timewarping System patent, U.S. patent number 6,233,389 (the "Time Warp Patent"):

"We are extremely pleased that the PTO has now found all claims of the Time Warp Patent to be valid after conducting a reexamination of the patent requested by EchoStar. This decision by the PTO is final and not appealable by EchoStar. Today's decision by the PTO brings us another step closer to ending EchoStar's continued infringement and we are hopeful that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will uphold the district court judgment of patent infringement and reinstate the injunction."