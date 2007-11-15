We've shown you all manner of ashtrays around here, including a couple of portable models, and even one that looks like you're gagging some poor hooker or worse with your spent suckweed. But now the PAT (get it? Pocket Ash Tray?) accompanies your smokeage from start to finish, because this airtight closeable pocket ashtray has a perfect little holster for one of those mini Bic lighters. Useful. So without criticizing smokers who are already downtrodden, second-class citizens in our total-safety-first idiocracy, might we gently remind our beloved nicotine-enslaved readers that cigarette butts are litter, too. [Lucky Minds (.pdf)]
PAT Pocket Ashtray, a Smoker's Requisite From Start to Finish
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.