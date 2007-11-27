Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Past, Present, Future Watch is Readable Yet Artsy

presentwatch.jpgMany stylish watches are fantastic looking but more difficult to read than Clint Eastwood's leathery mug. This Past, Present Future watch, however, tells you exactly what time it is now, but omits everything else we've come to expect on a watch—namely, the rest of the watch. It's conceptual yet friendly, exactly like our imaginary girlfriends. $100 gets you one in black leather or stainless steel. Oh, and the watch is $100 as well. [Projects US]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles