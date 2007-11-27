Many stylish watches are fantastic looking but more difficult to read than Clint Eastwood's leathery mug. This Past, Present Future watch, however, tells you exactly what time it is now, but omits everything else we've come to expect on a watch—namely, the rest of the watch. It's conceptual yet friendly, exactly like our imaginary girlfriends. $100 gets you one in black leather or stainless steel. Oh, and the watch is $100 as well. [Projects US]
Past, Present, Future Watch is Readable Yet Artsy
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.