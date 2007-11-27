Past, Present, Future Watch is Readable Yet Artsy

Many stylish watches are fantastic looking but more difficult to read than Clint Eastwood's leathery mug. This Past, Present Future watch, however, tells you exactly what time it is now, but omits everything else we've come to expect on a watch—namely, the rest of the watch. It's conceptual yet friendly, exactly like our imaginary girlfriends. $100 gets you one in black leather or stainless steel. Oh, and the watch is $100 as well. [Projects US]