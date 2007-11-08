Paramount and WB Offer $3 DVDs In China to Combat Piracy

In an effort to combat rampant piracy in China, Paramount and Warner Brothers have begun selling legitimate DVDs there for only $3. And these titles are not some bargain-bin Steven Segal DVDs either, rather new releases that are only two months out from their theatre debut in the US. The $3 price tag is still over twice as high as a pirated copy, but the studios hope that customers will learn the value of the legal versions. Perhaps previous trial runs proved successful. Hey, we have piracy too! When are we going to get a slice of this? [ars technica]