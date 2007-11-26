Panasonic CF-W7 Gets Subaru Impreza Styling

Super car inspired laptops are ten a penny, and despite their styling they rarely have anything special to offer. Panasonic's CF-W7 continues with the pointless aesthetic makeovers, but this time Subaru are getting in on the action. The CF-W7 will be limited to a production of 500 pieces, so if you are hot for Subaru Impreza WRX STI styles, grab these while they are hot. Under the hood, Panasonic has packed in a flurry of standard features, including: Windows Vista Business, CoreTM2 Duo processor, 1GB SDRAM (2GB upgradeable maximum), 80GB HDD, 12.1" TFT colour XGA display and all of this will weigh you down around 1.2Kg. In the wallet department, you will be hit to the tune of 270000Yen ($A2830), but expect the price to rise quickly if you plan to import, which will be imperative as these blue novelties are only launching in the land of the rising sun. [Gadgetop]