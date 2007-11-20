Palm Beach Setting Up Talking Cameras to Protect Beaches From Gay Sex

After the sheriff's office busted six dudes in July and a male teacher a week ago, Martin County commissioner Michael DiTerlizzi has had it with the wave of Larry Craigs getting it on around his beaches. Solution? $5500 solar-powered cameras that flash a bright light and spout off a verbal warning when they detect motion. A minute later, they start recording whatever action's in front of them.

The commish—who seems entirely too hot on this project—wants them "everywhere on the beaches and parking" except bathrooms (hmm...), because "anything that deters that kind of activity is going to be good." Los Angeles uses the Big Bro FlashCAMs as well—to stop vandalism, not dudes boinking. [Palm Beach Post via The Raw Feed]