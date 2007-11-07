Pac-Man Electric Guitar For Retro Game Loving Rockers

I can't play the guitar worth a damn, but with any luck the Pac-Man electric guitar would allow me to tap into my inner musician by channelling my dominant inner gaming nerd. Designed by Specimen Custom Guitars, the Pac-Man guitar features a blinking headstock and a variable-speed knob located on the eyeball that can synchronise the blinker to the beat. Unfortunately, the guitar is one-of-a-kind so chances are you won't be able to play one yourself—which is a shame because I would love to hear how this thing sounds. [Specimen via Ubergizmo]