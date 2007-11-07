Pac-Man Electric Guitar For Retro Game Loving Rockers

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

pac_man_guitar.jpgI can't play the guitar worth a damn, but with any luck the Pac-Man electric guitar would allow me to tap into my inner musician by channelling my dominant inner gaming nerd. Designed by Specimen Custom Guitars, the Pac-Man guitar features a blinking headstock and a variable-speed knob located on the eyeball that can synchronise the blinker to the beat. Unfortunately, the guitar is one-of-a-kind so chances are you won't be able to play one yourself—which is a shame because I would love to hear how this thing sounds. [Specimen via Ubergizmo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

