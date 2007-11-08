Pacific Defence Pen Doubles As James Bond Bluetooth Camcorder

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Pacific_Defence_Camcorder_Pen.jpgThis working pen is ridiculously awesome, if you believe the uncorroborated early reports:

• At under 6 inches long and just a half inch thick, it records 320x240 video at 30fps, even in low light. • You can set it to start recording video when it detects motion, or recording audio when it hears a sound. • It takes MicroSD flash cards, and can transfer video wirelessly via Bluetooth. • You can program it to send an alarm wirelessly to a "remote location".

Gizmag warns "some specs may be altered before final release"—I'm more concerned that there's no mention of it on Pacific Defence's website. [Gizmag]

