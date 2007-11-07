Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Outrageous Rube Goldberg-Style Animation Brings Online Catalog to Life

Is this a shopping site or a Rube Goldberg machine? It's both. Ride along with the rambunctious kitchen items in this brilliant example of Flash programming on a promo site from Dutch retailer Hema. The site loads slowly because there are probably thousands of readers just like you trying to view its hilarious animation, but we've saved you the trouble by recording its crazy sequence for you here. We'd like to see Amazon try something like this.[Hema, via boing boing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles