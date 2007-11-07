Outrageous Rube Goldberg-Style Animation Brings Online Catalog to Life

Is this a shopping site or a Rube Goldberg machine? It's both. Ride along with the rambunctious kitchen items in this brilliant example of Flash programming on a promo site from Dutch retailer Hema. The site loads slowly because there are probably thousands of readers just like you trying to view its hilarious animation, but we've saved you the trouble by recording its crazy sequence for you here. We'd like to see Amazon try something like this.[Hema, via boing boing]