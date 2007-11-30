Long for the sound of a female having an orgasm while in bed? Well, it is time to make that dream a reality my friend. Not an actual, living woman mind you—I mean let's be realistic here. I'm referring to this sleek-looking Orgasmo Clock. Just set the alarm and you will be gently coaxed from your slumber with the soothing sounds of a woman getting her rocks off. Not as good as the real thing, but certainly better than the irritating alarm from most clocks. Available for $US25. [Product Page]
Orgasmo Clock: Wake Up to a Female Orgasm Everyday
