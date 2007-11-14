Organic dairy cuts kids eczema and boosts breast milk

According to the Biological Farmers Association of Australia (flagging their organic interest up front), new research claims that the incidence of eczema in infants fed on organic dairy and whose mothers also consume organic dairy, is 36% lower than in children who consume conventional dairy. Why is this even here on Giz? Hurrah for science thanks very much! I'm all for healthy alternatives when there is a sound principle underlying the concept - not alterna-health for some naff 'feel good' reasoning alone. So while in part this study recommends further examination as being warranted, it's a genuine shot in the arm (teehee) for why one might choose organic dairy over modern factory methods.

The study, conducted in the Netherlands and published in the British Journal of Nutrition, investigated organic food consumption during the first two years of life. The research was examining not only eczema, but wheezing and alllergen sensitisation. The organic dairy eczema assocation was the single clear association, with organic meet, fruit, veg, and eggs all showing no association.

Mmmm, organic dairy. Not just tastier, but better for your babies! Please note how successfully I refrained from making any jokes about boobies. Release and link to detailed research coverage after the jump.

