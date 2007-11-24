OQO to Launch "Something New" on December 3

We just got a mysterious invite to a party in swinging London: an "exclusive pre-launch unveiling" of a "significant Anytime/Anywhere Computing" product. God only knows what it could be. The pic above, which came in the e-mail, depicts the popular OQO model 02 UMPC—called E2 in Europe because of the O2 cellular carrier. We're told this is not just an update to the 02, but "something new." What do you suppose it could be? [OQO]