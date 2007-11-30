Optoma's Cheap 1080p HD803 Projector and its 720p Friends, the HD65 and HD71

Optoma's got a new 1080p projector coming out in December, dubbed the HD803. It's new but its sits right below Optoma's HD80, one of the first to break the $US3000/1080p barrier, in price and performance. The crib sheet on the HD803 reads as follows: 8000:1 contrast ratio, 1200 lumens of output, and a DLP DMD chipset from TI. The projector's also armed with dual HDMI inputs, on top of the usual suspects. The price? $US2599, which isn't bad for a 1080p DLP projector, even if we've seen brighter ones. Optoma also unveiled two 720p projectors.•Optima's HD65 delivers native 720p resolution, 1600 lumens with a 4000:1 contrast ratio, HDMI 1.3, component, VGA, composite, s-video, +12v trigger and USB. Not bad —and neither is the $US999 price tag.

•Optima's HD71 also delivers native 720p, but kicks it up with 2400 lumens of brightness with a 4000:1 contrast ratio, HDMI 1.3, DVI, component, composite, s-video and VGA, as well as a 2 watt speaker. Comes in at a respectable $US1299.

For the full press releases, hit the following links. [HD65 / HD71 and HD803]