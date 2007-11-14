Optoma's new 720p HD65 projector is a revamped, dwarfened version of the HD70. While holding on to the same resolution, it's 15 percent smaller and almost a third lighter, shaving off two pounds to tip the scales at just five. The HD65 also includes HDMI 1.3 and maintains the HD70's $1000 price tag. [Optoma]
Optoma HD65 720p Projector Same as the HD70, But Smaller and With HDMI
