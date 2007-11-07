Oprah Gives Flip Ultra Cams to Everybody in Audience, Joins Those Hepcats on YouTube

Oprah, that generous talk show host who no longer needs a last name, stooped down to YouTube to join up with the great unwashed yesterday, and to commemorate the occasion she gave away a $150 Flip Ultra camcorder to everybody in her talk show audience. Check out her condescending peptalk to YouTubers in the video above, promoting her show on which YouTube founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen, whom Oprah says "don't go out much," appeared.

To show how easy it is to use the Flip Ultra, she took it with her backstage after the show, shooting lots of shaky cam video that gives us an idea of what it's like to be stared at by everyone in the room, all wondering if you're going to give even a small part of your $2.5 billion to them. Fascinating. Welcome to the 21st century, Oprah! She's the equivalent of Steve Jobs to soccer mums everywhere. This must mean YouTube has officially arrived, or on the other hand, maybe it's jumped the shark...? [Oprah on YouTube]